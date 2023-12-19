Reader's Opinion | In science, the goal is to break the norms and invent something new

The dissertation process works and provides legal protection if followed.

Lauri Törhönen quality assurance has been required in connection with the dissertation process (HS 15.12.). Quality systems belong to an industry where products of uniform quality are produced. In science, the goal is to break the norms and invent something new, not repeat the established. The dissertation process works and provides legal protection if followed.

Together with the supervisor, the author ends up considering the text as a valid dissertation. It is submitted to the faculty, which, under official responsibility, requests an opinion from two experts on whether the work meets the requirements set for a dissertation. The statement is regulated, and it must say an unequivocal defense or prohibition.

After this, the faculty decides once again with official responsibility whether it will grant the argument permission, i.e. take a positive position on the writing for the second time. At the dissertation conference, the Opponent presents criticism, but the opportunity is open to anyone who has something to point out. Kustos' job is to see that everyone gets to present their case. The work will be decided by the faculty for the third time, when the Objector presents an unequivocally affirmative or negative statement, and the custodian announces whether anyone else had anything to comment on.

Where did the said faculty council of the University of Lapland get new information to change their previous views? The whole operation gets out of hand if the “market meetings” supersede the regulated process. It is also not in the rule of law if the institution starts to dismantle its own decisions that have the force of law to the detriment of the person concerned.

No matter how bad the work is, the doctoral student cannot be blamed for anything other than his work, because he is just a student enjoying work supervision. In contrast, the dean, the faculty council, the objector, the custodian, the pre-inspectors and the supervisor are more obviously guilty of something even punishable.

The background is the general decline of our university world, which is explained by the marketization brought about by the university reform. Units compete for results with strange tricks and lower the level to get to them. Legal protection is important for science, because arbitrariness is traditionally rampant in universities. If you have been careless, you have to judge it in court and cancel the wrong decisions in the institution that has the authority to do so.

Jukka Korpela

professor, Joensuu

