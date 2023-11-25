Reader’s Opinion | In order to solve crises, we need great unanimity

The culture of gossip and images of the enemy is not only a threat to democracy, but it has a weakening effect on our own well-being.

Finland is part of a broad front of states that support Ukraine’s struggle for democracy. At the same time, internal political status wars are also ongoing in many countries, where crises are used as digging tools for political pots and where democracy seems to be the biggest loser.

Democracy is the biggest enemy of the planet. This was the pointed title of David Runciman, professor of politics at the University of Cambridge, in Foreign Policy magazine in 2019. He expressed his serious concern about the inability of our democratic system to solve problems that require long-term and extensive cooperation, such as climate change.

One an example of this inability is the counter-movement of sustainable investing that is spreading in the United States. Helsingin Sanomat reports (7.11.) that several states are trying to prohibit by law the consideration of sustainability criteria in investment decisions, claiming that ESG criteria (environment, social responsibility and good governance) are ideological.

Nor does the suffering and massive death toll in the Gaza conflict seem to be generating sufficient desire to join forces to alleviate the humanitarian crisis. Social media, as a discussion platform that reinforces dividing lines, has once again won another victory for humanity.

“ Finland has good conditions to be a pioneer.

We live in a time where there doesn’t seem to be a question that threatens our future so big that the discussion about it could not be watered down by framing it as an arena of political and ideological confrontations. That is why democracy cannot be defended only with weapons, but it requires citizens, states and international organizations to have the courage to participate in the discussion about solving crises with an attitude where the values ​​and goals that unite the parties are more important than their own visibility and being right.

When successive crises combine with a toxic discussion climate and the inability of political systems to resolve crises, many people’s faith in the future and mental health are put to the test. The culture of gossip and images of the enemy is therefore not only a threat to democracy, but it has a weakening effect on our own well-being and our experience of inclusion and community.

The big challenges that threaten the future can only be solved with great unity, where the disagreement concerns the means, not the goal. Finland has good conditions to be a pioneer here – we exist because we have been able to do it before.

Kaarlo Hildén

principal, Kirkkonummi

