Reader’s Opinion | In order to increase the birth rate, women’s healthcare must be improved

Heidi Sormunen-Harju highlighted in his opinion piece (HS 19.8.), that being overweight impairs fertility and increases the need for infertility treatments. However, the author failed to mention that more and more women of childbearing age suffer from gynecological diseases and hormonal disorders, which cause infertility in addition to associated diseases and make weight control difficult.

Even now, too many women of childbearing age suffer alone with these ailments, because the diagnosis delay can be up to tens of years and the treatment paths are insufficient. In addition to human suffering and economic success, it is about lost fertile years, which can result in unintentional childlessness. Instead of always blaming women in primary health care, women should be offered enough comprehensive and specialized health care.

Tightening food taxation and marketing restrictions offer only short-sighted solutions to the long-term disease that research has shown obesity to be, and whose origins are much more complicated than chips and candies. In order to prevent obesity, extensive social actions and the wisdom of the planners and decision-makers of healthcare, movement and the urban environment are needed. Invest in obesity research and people who are worried about their weight should get support and help based on researched information.

Maria Mattila

health nurse, Helsinki

