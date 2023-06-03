Reader’s Opinion | In my child’s class, not a single student was awarded for good school performance

Even today, good school success should be rewarded in the same way as social, artistic or physical activity.

At hand it’s that moment again when schoolchildren get their reward for a year’s hard work in the form of certificates and scholarships.

My child finished elementary school last spring. I was there in class to watch the distribution of scholarships. There were reminders from several different associations and foundations, which had instructed the school to distribute scholarships on certain grounds without knowing each other. Most were distributed to those who performed well in friendship skills. Not a single scholarship was awarded based on school success.

I don’t want to question the importance of social skills and I certainly don’t wish that only tenth graders would be considered. But after six years of following a child next to me who, from the first day of school, took responsibility for his studies, took care of his schoolwork and was genuinely excited about learning new things, I felt deep sadness that on the big day of celebration, none of the scholarships were considered to belong to those who succeeded in their studies. It might not even have been my own child, but probably he would have rather lost to a conscientious driller like himself than to be told that it is important to be a “good guy”.

Of course, one class’s spring party doesn’t tell the truth about the situation in the whole country, but it does highlight one big problem: students no longer dare to be singled out after they have succeeded in the basic thing of school, i.e. learning. Even today, good school success should be rewarded in the same way as social, artistic or physical activity.

Not all ten or ten of them become students, and they don’t need to, but how many go from where the fence is low and not from where they could really do it if they just tried and if it was appreciated? What if part of the reason for the collapse of learning results is precisely this change of attitude: apparently it is more important to have good friendship skills than to invest in studies?

