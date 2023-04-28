Reader’s Opinion | In medical education, quantity does not replace quality

Although the number of students has been greatly increased, the number of teachers at the faculties of medicine has been reduced.

Doctors is missing both in outpatient care and in hospitals, and treatment queues are long in many places. The solution is to increase the amount of training for doctors.

In ten years, the intake of medical faculties has increased by a quarter. More than 700 doctors graduate each year, and in addition about 200 Finnish doctors graduate from foreign universities. Since 2000, the number of doctors of working age has increased by 40 percent. There are about 22,000 of them now, and with the current amount of training, at least 4,000 more in the next decade.

Although the number of students has been greatly increased, the number of teachers at the faculties of medicine has been reduced. Patient teaching groups are too large, and there is too little practice. When transitioning to working life, the essential skill of applying knowledge requires more and more guidance from experienced doctors.

The number of doctors the continued rise has not brought doctors everywhere. Is it about recruitment problems?

The shortage of doctors in public healthcare primarily concerns specialists. General medicine specialists are needed at the basic level. There are almost 900 psychiatrists, but there are far too few of them in hospital work. On the other hand, people apply to specialize in the fields of surgery much more than the educational need. Four out of five doctors specialize, but the amount of education in different fields has been controlled too late. There are not enough specialists graduating in all fields to compensate for retirement.

The reduction of support staff has encouraged doctors to take on a large number of other tasks in addition to their own work. Information systems, certificates, statements and statistics take up too much work time. The centralization of emergency rooms and the lack of services have also made acute work burdensome. An unreasonable workload takes doctors to part-time work or completely out of public health care. There will be no applicants for the position when there are many doctors’ jobs waiting for it.

“ Patient teaching groups are too large.

Expectations for health services are increasing, but doctor training cannot be increased at the expense of quality. Securing services throughout the country requires flexible models, such as sharing working time, cooperation between different sectors and remote work. The solutions must strengthen the continuity of care and take into account the needs of both basic and specialized training.

More teachers must be hired for medical faculties. Doctors who train specialists need dedicated working time and pedagogical training. Doctors in the training phase must be guaranteed good senior support. Experienced doctors should be offered encouraging job descriptions so that they remain in public health care to train the new generation of doctors.

Doctors working conditions must be improved with sufficient job boards and by cutting out work that does not benefit health. The number of secretaries and other support staff must be increased. Doctors and nurses must be able to focus on work corresponding to their training with other competent and permanent professionals. It is time to reduce the growth of health care costs with effective measures.

Auli Juntumaa

specialist in gynecology and obstetrics

chairman, Finnish Specialist Medical Association

Helena Karppinen

specialist in general medicine

clinical teacher, University of Helsinki

Johanna Rellman

specialist in neurology

coordinator, specialist training, University of Tampere

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.