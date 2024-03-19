Reader's Opinion | In large groups of children, diseases spread easily

In the planning of early childhood education, nurturing the physical and mental health of families has not been sufficiently taken into account.

Elina Kosonen and Aino Saarinen (HS Opinion 15.3) wrote about the risks of early childhood education for the development of a young child's emotional life. In addition to this, infections are expensive, for which society will have to pay the bill much earlier.

The bigger the group, the more widely one child's flu spreads during playtime and through caregivers. The same phenomenon also applies to, for example, scabies, which has become more widespread. Before the disease is diagnosed, a child may infect dozens of children and adults in kindergarten.

Whether it's the flu, scabies or scabies, getting sick is expensive in many ways. It increases the use of health services for both the child and infected family members. In addition, there is a loss of productivity due to sickness absences of parents and daycare workers. The psychological burden that already exhausted parents experience from constant illness is not free.

Both the parent of a kindergarten-aged child and a professional who works with families with small children will recognize these phenomena. It sounds like the nurturing of families' physical and mental health has not been sufficiently taken into account in the planning of early childhood education.

Suvi Laitinen

nurse, Espoo

The reader's opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.