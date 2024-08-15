Reader’s Opinion | In future senior homes, everyone will have their own room

Reader’s opinion|We do our best to make the group homes comfortable.

Pseudonym A worried daughter wrote (HS Opinion 4.8.) about his father’s experience in Helsinki’s services for the elderly. We apologize for the worry caused to the daughter about her father’s residence. At this stage, double rooms are important, because without them there would be fewer treatment places. Most of the rooms are already single rooms and in future construction projects everyone will have their own room.

We always ensure the resident’s treatment and care. The professionals at our senior centers work around the clock and take care of the residents’ safety and well-being. We invest our best in the comfort of group homes, meetings and togetherness, so that the end of life goes well and with dignity.

Maritta Haavisto

pdirector of senior centers

Helsinki’s social, health and rescue service

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.