Reader’s Opinion | In Finland, the value of language skills is still not understood

Reader's opinion

Petri Rinne wrote (HS 28.8.)that it is worth investing in French exports. How right he was with others who have previously written about it.

One can only wonder why Finland always lags behind in nationalization and keeps a strict wall when it comes to free language choices. Politicians probably do not yet understand the economic value of exports to our country. In Finland, you hardly know any languages ​​other than English and a little Swedish. In Finland, not knowing foreign languages ​​prevents networking. For example, it is difficult to operate in France without French language skills. Other small countries understand the value of language skills better than us Finns, such as Sweden and the Netherlands.

Maintaining good trade relations requires good language skills and knowledge of cultures. It cannot be done in an instant. Free choice of language should be achieved quickly. It doesn’t even require anything other than giving up compulsory Swedish in order to have room to study other important European languages. A change in the School Act would be enough for that. It is said in the constitution that only civil servants are required to know both domestic languages.

Kaija Kelhu

pensioner, Espoo

