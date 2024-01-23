Reader's Opinion | In Finland, the teaching and research of ancient culture is being suppressed

It's sad how universities end up with solutions where they slowly cut back on small disciplines that produce less direct financial benefit.

Year then in Turku there was a threat to end the professorship of classical languages ​​and at the University of Oulu it was decided to end subject-level Latin teaching. Now plans are being made to discontinue the ancient culture study unit at the University of Helsinki. This would practically end Classical archeology in Finland. Do classical languages ​​and ancient history and culture have to be taught in Finnish universities?

The study of ancient culture is international and multidisciplinary in nature, and classical archeology, for example, collaborates a lot especially with the natural sciences. More generally, for example, history, literary studies, theology, philosophy, linguistics and jurisprudence are all partly dependent on the teaching of ancient languages ​​and culture. Likewise, the constant purposeful exploitation of early history and “European heritage” in public discourse requires solid research based on original sources as a counterweight.

It's sad how universities end up with solutions where they slowly cut back on small disciplines that produce less direct financial benefit. University teaching is increasingly dependent on project funding, and there are fewer and fewer resources for basic research. However, broad-based education and training is at the base of all new creative and productive activities.

We appeal to the various universities not to reduce the resources for teaching and research in antiquity. Of course, the Ministry of Education and Culture is largely responsible: it should revise its money distribution models so that the calculation of individual universities does not end up as a byproduct of entire fields of education and research. Who and where has the wisdom and overall picture of Finnish humanistic research?

Laura Nissin

assistant professor, Aarhus University

Ville Vuolanto

director, Trivium – Research Center for Antiquity, Middle Ages and Early Modern Times, University of Tampere

chairpersons, Network for Antiquities Research (AVE)

