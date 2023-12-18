Reader's Opinion | In Finland, the discussion about support work struggles ignores workers' rights

No one wants harm, but it is an inevitable feature of labor disputes.

The government the motions regarding supporting industrial action that were in the statement would significantly limit the basic right of employees to engage in industrial action. The draft law recognizes the basic right nature of support work struggles, but the limitation of the right is dealt with unilaterally. The drum beats only for sympathy about the disadvantages of labor struggles for the business world, employers or other parties.

If the right to industrial action is addressed through the resulting disadvantages, the door opens to disproportionate and contrary to international agreements fundamental rights restrictions. Labor struggles will always be harmful until the last prohibited strike, if we go down that road. No one wants harm, but it is an inevitable feature of labor disputes. Annoyance caused by industrial disputes in other sectors is not a justification for limiting them.

What happens if support job fights are cut? The answer is ready because it has been opened in the impact assessment of the government's draft law. It is stated there that the position of employers in collective bargaining improves at the expense of employees, which leads to a weakening of employees' working conditions in future negotiations. Is this a side effect of the show or the real purpose? There, it is also stated that there is no national economic benefit from delimiting compassionate labor struggles. These perspectives have been left completely aside in the public debate.

The Ministry of Labor and Economic Affairs is also silent and closes its eyes to the fact that our jurisprudence already enables the banning of support labor disputes in advance in ways that do not stand up to scrutiny. Three years ago, the Supreme Court issued a verdict in which it stated that the district court's decision to ban the allegedly disproportionate support strike with a temporary protective measure was wrong. The district court had ruled out a legal industrial action due to a wrong interpretation of the law, and the industrial action never took place. The exercise of citizens' fundamental rights had been prohibited on false grounds.

“ You can't understand the ministry's sleeping on the matter.

Such unlawful prohibitions have already affected collective bargaining negotiations so far. The state must examine its responsibility when the basic right of citizens has been denied by wrong official decisions. The fundamental rights violations that Finland inflicts on its citizens will not disappear with a shrug.

Complex ones it can be difficult to grasp all dimensions of labor market conflicts. In addition, delivery resources may be tight and the media cannot delve into the issues sufficiently. You can't understand the ministry's sleeping on the matter.

Support labor battles are now topical in the western neighbor, where there is a tug-of-war between Tesla and the trade unions. If you want a model from Sweden, you should follow the discussion about support work struggles. The Swedish media has opened up about the disadvantages of industrial action, but also the importance of the right to industrial action in terms of workers' rights. The Swedish discussion is more diverse, and creates a more balanced overall picture.

The effect recorded in the draft law of the weakening of the working conditions of employees does not distinguish any group of employees. It will affect all wage earners and is therefore a very significant issue from a societal point of view, which should be dealt with more widely also in the public eye.

Jarkko Pehkonen

lawyer, Tehy

