Reader’s Opinion | In Finland, it would be worthwhile investing in organizing group tours

Our country’s tourism services are excellent, and there are enough cultural and natural attractions. You just have to put together an interesting and balanced trip to Finland.

In many decision-makers in cities are thinking about how to increase tourism. This is also being considered in Hämeenlinna, my current hometown. I worked in Central Ostrobothnia as a tourism representative for the city of Kokkola between 1974 and 2015. For the past twenty years I have managed group trips.

We implemented a three-day “Kokkola kutsuuu Ohoi” summer travel package for domestic groups. It included the best destinations in the cities of Kokkola and Pietarsaari. We take care of groups, starting with the welcome, personally to the appropriate extent all the time. We made sure that the trip was successful in every way.

Our country the tourist services are excellent. There are enough cultural and natural attractions. You just have to put together an interesting and balanced trip to Finland and get groups. There is potential in German-speaking Central Europe, where seniors take a lot of group trips. You can easily get to Finland by flying. When the group arrives, the bus driver and the tour leader must put themselves in full gear. Language skills are required. The trip must be made in the group’s own mother tongue.

Our country is still a rather unknown area. Even with a big advertising campaign, you may not get groups. Twin cities are useful in arousing interest and building trust. In 1989, Kokkola established a twin city relationship with the German Ratingen. It is located next to Düsseldorf International Airport. There are just under a hundred thousand inhabitants, and in the surrounding big cities more than eight million.

Travel during the “Finnland auf Tournee” marketing tour of the promotion center in 1991, I visited Ratingen. We agreed with Mayor Schlimm and Cultural Director Vossen that we will organize the Suomi & Kokkola event at Ratingen City Hall. More than 50 participants from different organizations arrived. We presented a ten-day tour of Finland: Helsinki–Tampere–Kokkola–Rovaniemi–Kuusamo–Nurmes–Savonlinna–Helsinki. The trip included the best cultural and natural attractions and gave a versatile picture of our country. Our brochure was a folded A3 color paper handout. At low cost, we got groups from Germany and later from Switzerland and Austria. It was an export trade.

The tourism industry needs skilled workers. Operators in the tourism industry should come out from behind their laptops to serve tourists face-to-face. A robot cannot replace personal service. We need a responsible, competent tour operator. The marketing of the trips could be started in the twin cities, where the awareness of our country is better than average and thus the threshold for going on a trip to Finland is lower.

The meeting in Ratingen started a friendship that continues. The Vossens were our guests in Hämeenlinna this year. They especially admired the city’s natural attractions Aulanko, Åhvenisto and Rantareitti.

Arto Jokela

Hämeenlinna

