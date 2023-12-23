Reader's Opinion | In difficult times, we need to talk about values ​​and hope

Pursuing a goal-oriented life distresses young people, but also others.

24.12. 2:00 am

Youth work as professionals, we face our society through the eyes of young people. In the role of enablers, the focus of our gaze is between young individuals, communities and social reality.

World paints various images of threats around us, and in public speech we also succumb to it ourselves. Our lack of vision leads to threat images becoming enemy images. In this case, the change we are heading towards loses its meaning, value and dignity. Values ​​get mixed up with goals, and leading a goal-oriented life is distressing – for good reason, even for people other than young people.

According to the youth future report published earlier this year by the Youth Future and Economy organization, a third of middle school and secondary school students fear that working life is too difficult. The proportion of young people who fear the workload of working life has increased for four consecutive years. In addition to income and finding an interesting job, young people worry about the adequacy of their own resources. This is stopping, and the reason can be, for example, loud talk about the size of a person as a productive individual.

Are disagree that empathy is not suitable for politics. Without empathy, actions are empty, without acceptance and respect. If our society is only future-oriented, it tramples on the most valuable thing, this moment and what grows in it. Especially for young people, a good future must be shown in some way even at this moment. It cannot be given, nor forced, but it is built through the life lived.

“ We have to prepare for nothing but the worst.

Our society currently does not talk enough about the values ​​that unite us, such as honesty, kindness, goodness, support, trust and hope. As those working with young people, this is our job every day. We must prepare for the worst and speak the truth. Whom or what in the world of actual actions are we protecting then?

The peaceful possibility of good growth guides behavior, thinking and attitudes to be sustainable, humane and communal. The same applies to decision-making. So what kind of welfare state are we saving?

Thus at Christmas time and during the presidential election, we present to you, the rank decision makers and presidential candidates, our wish for a rank speech that would also have a cover. We need hope. We hope you will think about what hope is, who has it in this country, at what expense is it created and by what means.

Bishop emeritus Eero Huovinen said in President Martti Ahtisaari's blessing speech that “you cannot live a good life alone”. We wish we could also quote our political decision-makers in the same way and believe that the words will carry.

Satu Olkkonen

Visiting researcher, University of the Arts Research Institute

Annina Laaksonen

general secretary, Finnish Youth Associations

