Reader’s Opinion | In a divorce situation, the most important thing is the child’s safety

Reader’s opinion|Parents should be supported in organizing life and being after the divorce.

Javier Salazar wrote about children’s cohabitation after parents’ separation (HS Opinion 27.7.).

Shifting is stressful, we agree on that. It is burdensome not only for the child, but also for the parents. The difference is not in the thoughts when you start a family, and you don’t end up with it on frivolous grounds. But we often end up. This happened to us 16 years ago.

Since then, our child has lived in two homes. In two good homes, where the parents have not argued or quarreled and where the atmosphere is not cold. In homes where you have grown attached to new family members. In homes that have had their own space and place to be. The same daycare, preschool and school all the time. The same friends since birth and new ones from home neighborhoods.

Matters between the parents were kept between the parents and the child was not spoken ill of the other parent in either home. The child’s interest has been put first and efforts have been made to organize things in the best possible way.

Mia Hakovirta, Milla Salin, Eija Lindroos and Mari Haapanen write in the Invest blog (9.1.24): “Many studies show that shared living has a positive connection with the well-being of both parents and children. It has been found to be associated with better cooperation and fewer conflicts between parents after separation. Shift living also has a connection with children’s socio-emotional and psychological well-being (Nielsen 2018, Steinbach 2019, Turunen 2017). Studies show that cohabitation is also connected to mothers’ higher subjective well-being and life satisfaction (Augustijn 2023).”

There is no single patent solution. What suits some, doesn’t suit others. Otherwise, blaming parents in a difficult situation for the bad aspects of cohabitation is neither fair nor useful. Parents should be supported in organizing life and being after the divorce. How to be an adult, how to let a child willingly talk about the other parent and love him. Advice on how to ensure that the child feels safe at home.

Pia Koivisto

mother, Helsinki

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of the pieces at www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.