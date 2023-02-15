Reader’s Opinion | Immigration rejuvenates the age structure of the population and increases tax revenues

The employment rate of those born abroad has already risen to over 70 percent last fall, i.e. only four percentage points behind that of those born in Finland.

Finland the demographic structure is aging in a way that greatly complicates the conditions for doing business, the availability of public services and curbing the growth of public debt. The share of employed persons in the population is currently decreasing among those born in Finland and is already lower than among those born elsewhere. With last year’s birth rate and the predicted annual net immigration of 15,000 people, the number of people of working age will be almost one-fifth smaller than today in 2070.

Permanent stabilization of the number of working-age people would require net immigration of 44,000 people. We calculated the economic effects of additional immigration using the general equilibrium model. According to the results, the economy will grow faster and the sustainability gap will decrease significantly.

The background to the improvement in sustainability is that the welfare state is mainly financed by taxes of working-age people and public spending is mainly allocated to the period after the working career. Immigration focused on the beginning of the working career will rejuvenate the age structure and increase the number of payers. The effect of the age structure can be seen particularly clearly in the occupational pension system. In our calculations, earnings-related pension contributions are several percentage points lower than with lower net immigration.

Research Institute of the Finnish Economy Etlan the results of the calculations have sparked extensive discussion (for example Riikka Purra, HS Opinion 10.2.). Assumptions about how additional immigrants differ from those born in Finland are important. In the model we use, all children born here are assumed to be the same. Another kind of solution would inevitably be based on an insufficient data base and would also be difficult in terms of model technology. However, the key assumptions concern the employment of immigrants and the income transfers they receive.

In our model, immigrants from other EU countries work as much or more than those born in Finland and receive fewer income transfers per capita. Immigrants from other countries, on the other hand, work less than those born here, and they receive more income transfers.

“ The percentage of employed people among the population born in Finland is currently decreasing.

The sensitivity of our sustainability deficit results to employment and income is reduced by the fact that approximately two-thirds of the income transfer euros paid in Finland are earnings-related. The unemployment benefits and future pensions received by the unemployed and low-paid are lower than average. The fact that the lower employment rate of immigrants from outside the EU does not have a decisive effect on the public economy is therefore not an assumption as Purra suspected, but the final result of the calculations.

Let’s face it in addition to the fact that the employment rate of those born abroad has already risen to over 70 percent last fall, i.e. only four percentage points behind that of those born in Finland. We didn’t have time to include this in our calculations. If we had, the results would have been even more positive.

Jukka Lassila

investigator

Tarmo Valkonen

research advisor

Research Institute of the Finnish Economy

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.