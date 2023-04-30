Reader’s Opinion | Immigrants are people, not just a resource

Our perception of other people’s value must not depend on work or how we can benefit from them.

For one the parties’ disagreements on work-related immigration have become a public topic of discussion in government negotiations. Despite the disagreements, the communication of the coalition also gives the impression that even though it supports work-based immigration, tightening the conditions of humanitarian immigration is not an excluded option.

Doing work from the emphatic outputs shines through the understanding of people, according to which people from outside Finland or Europe are mainly a resource that we can use here if necessary. They forget the understanding of other people as holistic persons. In addition to the fact that this kind of talk is repetitive and hierarchical, policy actions according to it are hardly the most useful for anyone.

In order to bring employees to Finland from elsewhere, it must be understood that people from the rest of the world are also actors who make active choices. For this reason, Finland’s attractiveness as a country of employment should be increased, for example, by facilitating family reunification and tackling racism. Both the Basic Finns and the coalition seem to be going towards the opposite policy.

“ Finland’s attractiveness as a country of employment should be increased, for example, by facilitating family reunification.

In addition There are already many people in Finland who would like to build their lives here. When I meet asylum seekers and other immigrants, the hope for better opportunities to participate in society and work has repeatedly come up. The life lived does not follow legal categories, but the asylum seeker becomes an employee when he is allowed to become one.

Above all, however, we should remember that our perception of other people’s value must not depend on work, or in any case on how we can benefit from them.

Johanna Koivisto

Master of Political Science, Helsinki

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and edited by the HS editorial staff. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.