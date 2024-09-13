Reader’s Opinion | Imagination plays an important role in learning and acquiring skills

Reader’s opinion|Imagination is also important in experiencing emotions.

Early childhood education professionals Marika Etelämäki and Marika Keränen (HS Opinion 8.9.) brought up in their opinion on the decline of reading skills, how children are not able to “paint” a picture of the story in their minds, but they have to see a picture. In addition to this, they have noticed other problems related to poor reading skills.

Not being able to create a picture of something in your mind indicates a lack of imagination. The ability to imagine means that a person creates images in his own mind, often voluntarily, or imagines something that is not visible. For example, we can imagine what a friend’s face looks like, even if this person is not standing in front of us.

Imagination has been found to play a significant role in all cognitive functions, such as memory, planning, problem solving, learning and the acquisition of various skills. In addition, it has also been found to play an important role in experiencing emotions. With the help of imagination, you can plan your own future or look back on your life and learn from past experiences.

In my dissertation, I researched imagination deficits in young violent criminals and young adults with difficult psychological symptoms. According to the results, weak imagination was associated with both violent behavior and psychiatric symptoms. For example, the weaker the imagination, the stronger the psychiatric symptoms.

The study confirmed the notion that the ability to imagine is important for a person’s psychological well-being, both in cognitive functions and in terms of experiencing emotions. It has already been established in previous studies that experiencing emotions increases the ability to imagine, but also the other way around: the ability to imagine increases the experience of emotions. The ability to imagine can also be inhibited due to, for example, anxiety or depression, and is therefore not a permanent feature. The ability to imagine is thought to be connected to the ability to empathize, the ability to live in another person’s position, the ability to imagine how the other person feels.

It is probably easier to commit serious crimes, such as acts of violence, if you cannot imagine the consequences of your act or feel anything. I agree with the opinion of the above-mentioned authors that reading books and reading bedtime stories to young children both develops reading skills and enriches imagination. It is of paramount importance for the overall well-being of an individual.

Laura Auvinen-Lintunen

doctor of psychology, psychologist

Helsinki

