Reader’s Opinion | I’m putting the speed of the bridge contractor in Kulosaari

The best way to speed up the construction of the bridge is to charge the townspeople for wasting their time.

Kulosaari According to the City of Helsinki’s estimate, the renewal of the bridge will take three years at worst (HS 2.10.). Every day that the bridge is congested due to construction works costs people in lost time. On average, about 50,000 vehicles cross the bridge per day.

Construction work should be speeded up by imposing a cost on the contractor for wasting the time of the townspeople during the bidding phase. On the days when the lanes are out of use, an amount corresponding to the value of the time lost by the city residents must be deducted from the contractor’s fee.

This is how it is born wanted by the city incentive (HS Opinion 3.10.) to plan the construction project carefully and implement it without delay.

During the construction phase, Itäväylä will be congested due to the limited number of lanes. The best way to smooth traffic on Itäväylä during the Kulosaari bridge construction is to charge a fee for crossing the bridge. In this case, those who need a car the most do not have to waste their time standing in traffic.

With the help of accumulated payments, other taxation can be reduced. Member of Parliament and city councilor Atte Harjanne (green) on already proposed a similar price mechanism to utilize service tunnels (HS Opinion 4.9.). City dwellers’ time is a valuable resource that should be taken into account in construction projects.

Aarne Leinonen

party secretary, Liberal Party

Juha Itkonen

doctor of political science, vice-chairman of the council of the Liberal Party

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.