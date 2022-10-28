Reader’s Opinion | I’m an exercise addict: daily workouts set the pace for the rest of my life

The disadvantages of exercise addiction are often underestimated.

Last In recent years, several documentaries on eating disorders have been published in Yle Areen. I would like to present my own point of view and tell about the erroneous conclusions I encountered in relation to one form of eating disorder, anorexia.

Anorexics are a heterogeneous group united by compulsive thinking about food and exercise. Contrary to what is often thought, many sufferers do not lose weight to improve their appearance: for example, as a 12-year sufferer, I have never aimed to be underweight, it has been the result of many factors.

An anorexic usually does not consider himself any prettier thin than average weight. Like games, food and exercise can become addictive. The action then becomes compulsive, and it is continued despite the disadvantages. In most cases, it is not a matter of lack of knowledge: anorexics often know quite a lot about foods, nutritional contents or what kind of exercise would achieve the desired results. That’s why it’s pointless to advise the sick person, even if the intention is good.

I have been an exercise addict for years. Daily training sets the pace for the rest of my life. Without exercise, I get nervous and feel insecure.

Exercise addiction is downplayed: “It’s a good thing, exercise is healthy!”. It’s not, too much is too much. It is burdensome, even dangerous when the weight drops too low. The assumptions of outsiders can be a danger to the anorexic’s health.

One assumption I face based on my appearance is that I don’t eat anything. I control my eating according to the time of day, but the reason behind my thinness is not lack of eating but excessive sports. Many anorexics tend to start behaving according to other people’s assumptions, so these views should be left unspoken.

I have often been able to deny myself certain foods just because people think I don’t eat them. It sounds illogical, but anorexia is anything but a logical disease. Comments about the amount of food (“Do you eat that much?”) should be forgotten. If someone wants to help an anorexic, presence is enough. It’s good to start with an open attitude: I don’t know everything, now I can learn. This wisdom applies to both parties.

