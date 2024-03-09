Reader's Opinion | If you want a long and healthy life, you should become a vegetarian

Many premature illnesses and deaths could be postponed by improving lifestyles.

in Helsingin Sanomat published article “Food with too much protein can clog blood vessels” (19.2.) brought up a current and important topic. The research discussed in the story is also in line with other research data. Even in previous studies, animal protein has been found to be associated with higher mortality. Despite this, animal-based foods are marketed as good sources of protein.

By eating versatile vegetarian food will provide you with enough protein for your energy needs. In this case, the protein is also “of the same quality” as of animal origin, because the amino acids obtained from different sources (for example, whole grains, legumes and nuts and seeds) complement each other. And best of all, even large amounts of plant protein have not been linked to increased mortality.

The superiority of plant protein is also supported by Harvard University's recent study “Dietary protein intake in midlife in relation to healthy aging – results from the prospective Nurses' Health Study cohort”. The study analyzed the results of a nutrition questionnaire filled out by a total of 48,762 women under the age of 60 in 1984. The survey found out how much protein the women ate, what proportion of it was of animal origin, what proportion came from dairy products and how much of the protein was of vegetable origin. Healthy aging was defined as the absence of chronic diseases, good mental health, and good cognitive and physical functioning in 2014 or 2016. Researchers found that replacing animal protein, milk protein, carbohydrates, or fat with an equivalent amount of plant-based protein significantly increased the likelihood of healthy aging.

Men's and there is a difference in life expectancy for women, to the detriment of men. Many premature illnesses and deaths could be postponed by improving lifestyles. However, changing habits can be difficult. Especially if we think they are also useful.

I myself was a committed meat eater for a long time, among other things, because I believed it would improve my physical performance. I was afraid that my biceps would “disappear” if I became a vegetarian or Vegan.

However, in the light of the research data, the fear was unfounded. Based on a systematic review and meta-analysis published in the fall of 2023, a vegetarian diet – including a completely vegan diet – can be beneficial in terms of aerobic performance, and also considering strength sports, a vegetarian diet is as good an option as a mixed diet. Despite the fact that those following a vegetarian diet have a lower body mass index (BMI) than others.

If so if you want to live a long and healthy life, you should become a vegetarian. Preferably Vegan. However, you can't change everything at once, so you should start by, for example, replacing one meat meal every day with a meal containing vegetable protein (e.g. legumes, whole grains, seeds and nuts). At the same time, you notice that the bicep isn't going anywhere.

Juha Lempiäinen

doctor of medicine, neurologist, Helsinki

