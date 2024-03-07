Reader's Opinion | If women stop, the world stops

Supporting women sets in motion a huge positive cycle.

International in honor of women's day, I ask you to look around. In what ways is the work done by women visible? What would happen if women went on strike for a day, as Icelandic women did late last year for equal pay?

There are women in every possible profession, from civil engineers to teachers, carpenters and prime ministers. In addition, women still do a greater part of the housework and care work in Finland as well – worldwide, women do almost as much three times more housework like men.

You could say that women maintain life and societies. If women stop, the world stops. On the contrary: supporting women sets in motion a huge positive cycle. Especially for developing countries, this opportunity should be seized.

An educated mother is more likely to invest in her children's education. The income earned by women ensures that children have enough food and are more likely to live in safety. Employed mothers are important role models, especially for girls.

How does reducing global hunger sound? Strengthening the position of women would significantly improve global food security, which has been dramatically weakened by the war in Ukraine. Only 13 percent of agricultural land is owned by womenbut still the vast majority of the population of developing countries is dependent on the food provided by women's small farms.

As a bonus, a more equal position for women in the agriculture and food sector would even increase the global gross domestic product with a trillion dollars. One trillion is one thousand billion, so it is an almost unfathomably large sum. A woman's work would also have an impact on many other global development issues, for example inequality.

Even on a smaller scale, we can see how women's equal participation in working life evens out income differences and opens up opportunities for women to influence society. Suomalainen Naisten Pankki offers vocational training and support for entrepreneurship to women in developing countries. We have seen how work and own money strengthen women's decision-making power. We know that women can change the course of development.

The UN is rushing to take action, because up to 342 million women and girls are at risk of falling into extreme poverty by 2030, if equality work is not invested in. It also means that the problems will repeat themselves for the next generations.

Which way do we choose? Women in developing countries are more than capable and ready to act as agents of change. But do we stand by them? It would be worth it.

No Wallenius

communications manager

Women's Bank

