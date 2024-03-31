Reader's Opinion | If things go badly, the host family treats the exchange student like a summer cat

The family chooses the student, but the student cannot choose the family.

Young people are encouraged to go abroad as exchange students. Exchange student organizations create an image of the exchange student year as a wonderful year, when you learn a new culture, make new friends and see the world.

The transition year is an expensive investment for many families, which is hoped to help the child for the future.

However, exchange organizations do not inform families about the dark side of the exchange year. The family can happen to be a completely unsuitable family that wants to take in an exchange student completely spontaneously, like a summer cat.

The family chooses the student, but the student cannot choose the family. Often the attitude is send your child out into the world, but don't intervene or keep in touch.

A young person can be lost in such a family and in a different culture without friends and become depressed. Suspensions of exchanges and their reasons are not mentioned in the exchange organizations' brochures.

Keeping in touch with your own family is made difficult by the fact that you cannot contact the contact persons of the exchange organization in the destination country or the host family, or they do not necessarily have the necessary language skills.

The exchange student year is not an ideal year for all those who leave. In the worst case, it can be a lonely year when the young person lives isolated from his friends and family. An exchange student's time can be spent trying to cope with foreign customs.

Exchange organizations do not bring up negative aspects related to the exchange year. I hope there will be transparency in this. Although the vast majority of exchange years are wonderful experiences, for some that year can be a tough struggle for survival.

Parent of the exchange student

Exceptionally, we publish the writing with a pseudonym.

