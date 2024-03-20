Thursday, March 21, 2024
Reader's Opinion | If the validity of the prescriptions is extended, care must be taken to monitor the treatment

March 20, 2024
in World Europe
Functional communication would enable early intervention in drug treatment problems and would also give the doctor renewing the prescription information about the success of the treatment.

Helsingin Sanomat in the opinion letter, it was hoped that the validity period of prescriptions, i.e. prescriptions, would be extended from the current 24 months (HS Opinion 16.3.). Extending the validity period is a worthwhile idea, as long as care is taken to monitor the treatment. With the extension of validity, there is a risk that treatment follow-up will be unnecessarily rare, if renewing the prescription is the only point where the control visits and follow-up required by the drug treatment are arranged.

In addition to extending the validity period, attention should also be paid to the practice of renewing prescriptions. It would be desirable if a functioning communication channel could be formed between pharmacies and other health care, through which the pharmacy could transmit information about, for example, the increased need for the medicine or the problem areas of the treatment, in connection with the renewal request.

Sending a renewal request is one natural point to discuss the success of the treatment and the results of the patient's own monitoring, such as blood pressure measurements. Currently, there is an option to use the “Message to the doctor” function in connection with the renewal request sent by the pharmacy, but practical experience has shown that for one reason or another, the function does not actually reach the doctor.

Effective communication would enable early intervention in drug treatment problems, and on the other hand, it would also give the doctor renewing the prescription information about the success of the treatment. With this, the risks arising from the possible extension of the validity of the prescription could also be managed better, and the validity could be extended if the treatment is successful.

Timi Aaltonen

pharmacist, Helsinki

The reader's opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.

