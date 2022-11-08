Reader’s Opinion | If he doesn’t want to be a father, the man should use a condom

The legislation does not primarily protect the parent’s feelings or desire for comfort, but specifically the child’s interest.

Pseudonym Father wrote against his will (HS Opinion 4.11.), that being forced to be a father is not in the best interests of the child. We want to highlight the text’s problems regarding the structures of society as well as legal aspects.

First, the text equated a man’s equal right to decide about his parentage to a woman’s right to decide about her own body. In addition, the text highlighted men’s “right to realize their sexuality” in the form of intercourse in society without “fear” of possible pregnancy caused by intercourse. There is already a workable solution to the issue: contraceptives aimed at men, primarily the condom, which has a contraceptive effectiveness of 98 percent. This calls into question the existence of the “societal problem” raised by the entire text.

Becoming a parent against your will can be a rollercoaster of emotions, but fortunately international agreements and Finnish legislation do not primarily protect the parent’s feelings or desire for comfort, but specifically the child’s interest. Even at this moment, no one can force the father to meet his child or otherwise participate in his life, unless he himself wants it. However, what is required at least is participation in child support, which is a child’s basic right. If the maintenance obligation does not belong to the child’s parent, who would it belong to?

Having a child even by mutual consent contains gendered effects from the point of view of society, which are directed in different ways to the bearer and the father of the child. In Finland, pregnancy, absence from working life and responsibility for child care still pile up structurally on women. In our view, the opinion in question sought to release the other party from all responsibility due to a self-inflicted decision. The consequences that the writing’s reasoning seems to lead to are worrying.

In this form, the text intentionally mixes the contents of children’s and women’s rights and tries to harness human rights to promote at least questionable purposes. Similar strategies have also been seen, for example, in connection with many discussions about the rights of minorities. In this case, the right or principle created to protect a vulnerable group is turned on its head. In this case, it is not the reluctant adult father who needs protection, but the child.

Juho Aalto

PhD researcher, University of Turku

Iris Kestilä

doctoral researcher, University of Lapland

Pia Eskelinen

PhD, University of Turku

