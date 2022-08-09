Reader’s Opinion | I would have split my skull open if I wasn’t wearing a helmet

I never go skateboarding without a helmet and now it saved me.

I was going to the store on my own electric scooter. The route was familiar, I had driven it several times. I was only coming down the paved street at about 15 km/h because I was coming to an intersection that often had a lot of traffic. I crossed the intersection and came to the point where I had to turn left onto the bike path.

I noticed at the last moment that there was a hole about 30 centimeters wide in the asphalt, which I just managed to dodge by using the handbrake. The electric scooter has a very efficient disc brake that stops the board like a wall. I hit the handlebars and flew over the bar with my entire 87 kg weight head first onto the asphalt.

I never go riding without a helmet and now it saved me. My helmet withstood a hard impact on the asphalt and I only got a small scratch on my head from rubbing the inside of the helmet and a small asphalt rash on my arm. If I wasn’t wearing a helmet, I wouldn’t be writing this.

When I look at the e-scooters from my balcony, maybe only one in twenty of them is wearing a helmet. It is clear that when, for example, a youth group decides to rent a board from there, of course no one has a helmet with them. Then let’s ride two or even three people on one board. There may be bad consequences if you fall on the board at a speed of, for example, 25 kilometers per hour.

Board renters don’t wear helmets unless something decisive is done. Could the companies that rent boards arrange it so that the helmet is ready locked to the handlebars of the board? The lock would open at the same time as renting the board. Then the helmet would probably come in handy. Hospital visits would certainly decrease.

Many of those who have purchased an electric scooter probably wear a helmet.

Markku Helasuo

optician, retired, Espoo

