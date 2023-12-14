Reader's Opinion | I thought hard about my own survival in the future in Finland

The government's cut policy is horrifying.

World politics causes a lot of concern, so does the Finnish government's guillotine-like cutting policy. I am horrified to watch how our once proud Nordic welfare society is now being dismantled with a heavy hand. Prime Minister Petteri Orpo (kok) claims that by cutting it will be saved, although I think the logic of the Nordic welfare society is exactly the opposite, i.e. everyone is taken care of when wealth is equalized. Our direction seems to be towards a society like the United States, where many poor, elderly people without families and those who have lost their mental health live on the streets, rejected by society.

Marjo Valtavaara wrote (HS 11.12.), how Finnish society is abandoning the elderly and how the responsibility of caring for the elderly is shifting more to families. What if there is no family?

I was already seriously thinking about my own survival in the future in Finland. I hope that at some point I will be able to die with dignity, that is, if I want to get euthanasia rather than being auctioned off to the lowest bidder, as it used to be done in Finland for the familyless and unfit elderly.

Eeva Kivimäki-Karvonen

Helsinki

