Reader’s Opinion | I switched to becoming a doctor in the private sector because of the low salary and hospital bureaucracy

I am a specialist in two fields of psychiatry and also a psychotherapist. I would like to bring a few more thoughts to the discussion about the state of public and private healthcare from an employee’s point of view.

I moved from hospital outpatient work to full-time work in the private sector about a year ago. I made the transition gradually, because working in an outpatient clinic had its advantages. Among other things, I had a work group, which does not exist in the private sector.

Then why did I make my decision? Hospital bureaucracy was tiring, time-consuming and poorly managed at the expense of basic work. The development work that I participated in for several years had goals but no resources. This was exhausting.

My salary as a specialist was one-fifth (the medical center’s commission has already been deducted from this) of what it is at a medical center where fees are determined by the management’s recommendation. Partly, I work remotely at a polyclinic in a locality every week, my compensation for that work is 3.8 times compared to the salary at the hospital.

You can think of many things from this. My own view is that, as doctors, we have drifted into a weak salary development a long time ago. If you get a high salary from the hospital, it also requires a high number of working hours.

Satisfaction, work motivation and well-being are strengthened when you can control the amount of work and work while respecting your own ethical values. And when you get compensation for work that is in proportion to the time and capital spent on education.

Cogito ergo sum

Exceptionally, we publish the writing with a pseudonym.

