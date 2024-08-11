Reader’s Opinion | I study Spanish with the help of a smartphone

Reader’s opinion|Not everyone who uses smartphones in public should be labeled as an addict.

Why someone feels entitled to label everyone who uses a smartphone on public transport as a smartphone addict? I personally wear my smartphone headphones in public. I am studying Spanish with the help of a game application.

I believe that many others are also doing something useful, and I don’t see any harm in the fact that fellow passengers entertain themselves by, for example, watching and listening to music videos. A smartphone is useful in many ways, and its public use does not necessarily indicate an addiction at all.

Does anyone think I have an addiction when (in addition to learning Spanish for tram trips) I answer a few calls a day, make a couple of calls, and some days I order food to take home?

Ellen Ahonen

72 years, Helsinki

