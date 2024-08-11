Monday, August 12, 2024
Reader’s Opinion | I study Spanish with the help of a smartphone

August 12, 2024
in World Europe
Not everyone who uses smartphones in public should be labeled as an addict.

Why someone feels entitled to label everyone who uses a smartphone on public transport as a smartphone addict? I personally wear my smartphone headphones in public. I am studying Spanish with the help of a game application.

I believe that many others are also doing something useful, and I don’t see any harm in the fact that fellow passengers entertain themselves by, for example, watching and listening to music videos. A smartphone is useful in many ways, and its public use does not necessarily indicate an addiction at all.

Does anyone think I have an addiction when (in addition to learning Spanish for tram trips) I answer a few calls a day, make a couple of calls, and some days I order food to take home?

Ellen Ahonen

72 years, Helsinki

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and edited by the HS editorial staff. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of the pieces at www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.

