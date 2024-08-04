Reader’s Opinion | I practically tested how road rage occurs

Reader’s opinion|For a few weeks I drove strictly following the speed limit.

Wheel rage arises when a person with low self-esteem feels that he has been personally insulted. He always thinks someone else is breaking the traffic rules. On the Länsiväylä, on the other hand, road rage occurs if someone follows the traffic rules.

I took a test and drove for a few weeks strictly following the speed limits. It was perceived as hindering traffic. An estimated ten percent of those driving on the Länsiväylä follow the speed limits. In the area of ​​80, the most common speed is 85–95 kilometers per hour.

During the test, it happened several times that the cars coming from behind approached me at two hundred kilometers per hour, when I myself was driving eighty according to the restrictions. When the cars caught up to me, they almost hit the rear bumper because they had misjudged my speed. They then pulled right past and turned right in front of me without flashing, even close enough that my car’s automatic emergency braking went off a few times. The more expensive the ego extension, the more outrageous the passing.

Another way to show driving rage is to hang on to the rear bumper and try to pressure the driver in front to increase speed. The car is so close that the license plate cannot be seen in the mirror. In a braking situation, it would be very difficult to avoid being rear-ended.

If I was speeding, I wouldn’t be in a traffic jam and I wouldn’t cause unnecessary overtaking.

Juhani Hakala

Espoo

