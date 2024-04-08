Reader's Opinion | I openly admit that we play too much

What to do when little school children are sent home from school hours before the parents arrive?

Class teacher Kaisa Eskola reminded us in his opinion piece (HS 7.4.), that elementary school children's afternoons should not be spent just in front of screens. In parenting, I rarely feel a stab in my heart, but now it hit a tender spot. This is something I think about every day.

I am a mother of two elementary school-aged boys and I work and study in a field with inflexible working hours without the possibility of remote work. I am also the only adult in my family.

I always say jokingly, but in all seriousness, that my main job is to keep my children's screen time reasonable and to activate my sons to do other things. Because of my education, I know particularly well what kind of needs children of different ages have and what the recommendations are.

But then there's the realism: I can't be in two places at the same time. The children's school often ends at 1:15 p.m., and I myself don't get to go home until half past four. I am also often unable to meet the needs of two children of completely different ages, both of whom also have special characteristics.

I openly admit that we play too much because I'm just not enough on my own.

The development of technology and the unnecessarily easy accessibility have set new challenges for parenting. With small children, it is easy to obediently follow the recommendation of minutes of screen time with a daycare that follows the parents' working hours. What to do when young schoolchildren are sent home from school hours before their parents arrive or schoolchildren constantly have holidays? Adults go to work, at least we hope so.

We also play Fortnite, without thinking about the age limit anymore. In the end, since I couldn't stop it, I went along with it. I'm still really bad at the game, but the boys are patient and above all want to teach me.

Playing is really fun, sometimes really nerve-wracking. We talk about those feelings with the children, we practice emotional skills. It's nice to notice that even through the game you can teach children important things: how did I act today, when the cup goes upside down when I “snipe with anger” completely unexpectedly, even though the victory was supposed to be certain? Maybe breaking the keyboard isn't the best idea.

The world is changing and our children are living a completely new kind of reality, where the screen is present in every corner. Most of us parents know the recommendations and care a lot about them, but enforcing them has become almost impossible. How does the school support parenting in the face of new challenges, and how will parents be guided in the future regarding screens, taking into account the realities of life?

A mother fighting windmills

Exceptionally, we publish the writing with a pseudonym.

