Reader’s Opinion | I no longer trust our social and health care

It would be high time to see social security services first and foremost as an investment and not just an expense item.

I am lost my trust in our social and health care. I say this both as a customer, as a social security professional and as a regional councilor.

As a customer, I’m used to not getting help. I don’t count on getting it even in case of a serious illness. This has significantly affected my sense of basic security.

As a psychologist, I am used to despair when referring people to services. I can’t count on them getting help either.

As a regional councilor, I am used to seeing that services are in crisis and there is no money to fix them. We cannot influence the funding gap because the regions do not have the right to tax. The state decides on funding.

Because I am honestly angry and sad that Petteri Orpo (kok), who is leading the government negotiations, is pushing for major cuts to the war. He has openly admitted that he was not familiar with how underbudgeted social security is: there is already a billion euros missing. There is nothing left to cut from, when statutory obligations are already being violated on a daily basis.

“ The most expensive thing is not treating it.

The only way to obtain sustainable savings is to correct the mistakes already made during the recession: investing in prevention and creating functioning basic services. The most expensive thing is not treating it. This leads to an increase in costs in specialized medical care: one treatment of one patient in specialized medical care can cost up to 100,000 euros.

More broadly one of the biggest challenges of our economic policy is the decrease in the working population and especially the increase in unemployment among young people. The costs of unemployment are more than ten billion euros per year. It’s hard to fix if you don’t get treatment. Cutting the prerequisites for our well-being and ability to work is not a sustainable economic policy. It would be time to see social security services first and foremost as an investment and not just an expense item.

Julia Sangervo

psychologist, regional councilor and deputy member of parliament (green)

Tampere

