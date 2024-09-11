Reader’s Opinion | I hope that the government also corrects its own mistakes

Reader’s opinion|Decision-making could also be based on information when organizing health care.

Government is packing for the taxi reform made in 2018 (HS 1.9.). It is great when the parties are ready to correct their previous decision. I would like to thank the current government for correcting the mistake made earlier. I hope the government also corrects the mistakes it has made, which have been in the news in recent days. Decision-making could also be based on information when organizing health care, as is apparently happening now when fixing the taxi reform.

Juho Simola

doctor, Helsinki

