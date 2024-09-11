Thursday, September 12, 2024
Reader’s Opinion | I hope that the government also corrects its own mistakes

September 12, 2024
Reader's Opinion | I hope that the government also corrects its own mistakes
Decision-making could also be based on information when organizing health care.

Government is packing for the taxi reform made in 2018 (HS 1.9.). It is great when the parties are ready to correct their previous decision. I would like to thank the current government for correcting the mistake made earlier. I hope the government also corrects the mistakes it has made, which have been in the news in recent days. Decision-making could also be based on information when organizing health care, as is apparently happening now when fixing the taxi reform.

Juho Simola

doctor, Helsinki

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.

