Reader’s Opinion | I hope for information about the rules of the sports and the dimensions of the equipment in the sports reports

Fire again after spending a lot of time watching sports. Thanks to Yle for the versatile offer. Interesting sports had been added to the Paris Olympics.

The only thing I missed in the explanations was the presentation of the basic rules of the species. For example, I never once heard the weight or other measurements of the puck, moukari, ball and spear. Likewise, the dimensions of the fields and the heights of the nets and baskets in ball games remained unclear. I’m probably not the only one who always needs basic information about equipment and rules when the performances start.

Among the baby boomers, there are a lot of people who follow sports, and some of the things they learned are also forgotten. Repetition is the mother of studies, that’s what they say. Special thanks to the narrator of trap shooting. He told the rules and a lot of history and button information about the sport.

Heikki Karjalainen

pensioner, Hirvensalmi

