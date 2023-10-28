Reader’s Opinion | I have paid my pension myself

Throughout my working career, my salary has been paid, and later I have also been charged a pension contribution.

Atte Harjanten (green) according to (HS 26.10.) more tax could be levied on pensions, and even on quite small pensions. It is also claimed that the pensioners have not paid their pensions. I disagree with this.

I am 76 years old and have been retired for ten years at the end of this year. I’m still doing some work. I started regular full-time work at the age of 15, so I have now worked for 61 years. I have never been unemployed or on strike for a day.

Throughout my working career, my salary has been paid, and later I have also been charged a pension contribution. The fact that my pension contributions have been used for the pensions of pensioners whose salaries had not been paid because the entire current system did not exist before, does not mean that I have not paid my pension.

Jorma Turunen

entrepreneur, pensioner, Vantaa

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and edited by the HS editorial team. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.