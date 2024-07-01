Reader’s Opinion | I have been looking for an apartment for 19 years

Reader’s opinion|I have never received a single apartment offer from the city of Helsinki. The city recommended emergency accommodation for the homeless to me.

Helsinki the city has two thousand vacant rental apartments (HS 18.6.). There are about ten thousand apartment seekers. As a Helsinki resident, I am disappointed, although not at all surprised.

I have been looking for an apartment for 19 years. I have mainly had a low income and part-time jobs or as a student. I have never received a single apartment offer. Once I became homeless due to a divorce. I updated the information in my application and called the housing office. The city recommended emergency accommodation for the homeless. At the same time, my acquaintances who live in student housing and young men who are moving out got apartments, even though they were not at risk of homelessness. I spent 15 months sleeping on my parents’ and friends’ sofas. I didn’t get an apartment.

A disappointed stadian

Exceptionally, we publish the writing with a pseudonym.

