Reader’s Opinion | I had to say goodbye to my beloved Helsinki

An affordable rental apartment for the pensioner could not be arranged in Helsinki.

Helsinki city ​​councilor and MP Minja Koskela (left) brought up an important issue (HS Opinion 27.6.): the current and in the future the high costs of living in Stad. He presented the matter mainly from the point of view of low-wage workers.

I also want to highlight the pain of a pensioner. When you retire, your income will clearly decrease. My own pain level was now exceeded at the age of 70, and as a third-generation barefoot resident of Stadion, I had to say goodbye to my beloved Helsinki. I served the city for 42 years, as did my parents and my brother. In total, we accumulated about 130 years of dunu years in the Stad’s service. Loyalty was not rewarded: an affordable rental apartment was not arranged for the pensioner, not even from the city.

My seven daughters grew up in Eastern Helsinki, and eleven of my thirteen grandchildren live in Helsinki.

There is, of course, one thing that is a little comforting: I will still become a return emigrant, although then I will no longer pay taxes to Helsinki. I am moving our beautiful city to one of the best places by the sea in Hietaniemi. Then facade and pipe renovations won’t take too long.

Tapio Havasto

Söderkulla, Sipoo

