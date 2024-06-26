Reader’s Opinion | I got a new passport very quickly

Reader’s opinion|Renewing a five-year passport at the normal price took barely a week.

To my horror I noticed that my passport had expired at the beginning of January. My consternation was compounded by the stories I heard about long queues at police stations. Even though the next trip is still in the planning stage, I decided to act immediately.

I made an application online at my home in Juva, but I didn’t try to make an appointment with the police department to do business. The next day I went to a photo shoot in Varkaus, and the photo slipped right into the police files.

On the third day, I went to the Joensuu police station without an appointment. After less than twenty minutes, the whole thing was done with autographs and fingerprints. The clerk said the passport would arrive in a few days. If the passport had been in a hurry, it would have come even faster, they say.

After a few days, I received information on my cell phone and e-mail that the passport can be picked up in Juva from the place that I had told Joensuu police station was the most suitable for me.

Renewing a five-year passport at the normal price took barely a week, so the official service played brilliantly.

Ari Rautio

Juva

