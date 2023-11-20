Reader’s Opinion | I evaluated the children’s and youth books that were nominated for Finlandia from the children’s point of view

High-quality children’s and youth literature must be defended.

My speech At the press conference for the Finlandia candidates, there has been discussion but also resentment, for which I apologize. Words are actions, but rarely do four sentences spark such a movement. I hope something good comes out of it.

My task is to monitor how children’s rights are realized in Finland. One of the rights defined by the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child is the child’s right to enjoy culture and art. This right is often overlooked. “No more bouncy castle!” declares the Finnish Association of Children’s Cultural Centers. I took the chairmanship of the Finlandia board seriously, because reading is not only a child’s right but also an effective way to promote their well-being.

Especially children’s literature has increased enormously in the 21st century. The number of publications of domestic picture books and children’s books has more than tripled and non-fiction books more than quadrupled in 20 years.

Finlandia award candidates are nominated by publishers or authors. Submitted works are not public. This year we read almost 200 works. According to my observation, this number can accommodate a wide variety of works of high quality.

Children and young people are not small adults, but they are not half people either. Just like adults, they are all different. However, there are developmental stages associated with childhood that must be taken into account. Especially young children and children learning to read often find it difficult to understand the kind of pictures, plots and jokes that please an adult reader.

I evaluate works especially from the point of view of children. Sometimes the stories were rushed, some remained far from the children’s world and some tried to get there in awkward ways. Some of the works suffered from incompleteness. I wanted to share my findings in order to make children’s and youth literature more accessible to children. Maybe there is a development going on, the direction of which can be changed.

I shared my observations in a speech, where else? It was not a celebratory speech, but the board’s explanatory speech. Strict feedback has been given in previous years as well, but this should not have been done in the case of books for children and young adults.

I have followed the conversation with my astonishment, but the overriding feeling has been sadness. Sadness that children’s and youth literature is dominated by the same toxic exhaustion and anger that I encounter too often in different fields. I hope that the authors would remember that their works are not pearls for pigs, but above all for children and young people.

There were many of these gems in the candidates, and high-quality domestic children’s and youth literature deserves praise. At its best, the piece was an amazing whole from beginning to end, and there were certainly more of these than could fit in the finale. However, six had to be chosen. I declare that I have acted to the best of my understanding and conscience. I can’t do anything else when it comes to children and young people.

Elina Pekkarinen

Children’s Commissioner

