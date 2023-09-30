Reader’s Opinion | I don’t want free money

The average Finn does not like a free lunch when the neighboring table eats oatmeal during the day.

I am middle-income, middle-aged, average Finnish man. The government plans to reduce my taxes by a few hundred a year.

I don’t want to give money away while others are being cut.

Unemployment insurance, housing allowance, national pension and study allowance are all targeted. The number of people needing income support increases and tax revenues decrease. Income and wealth differences are growing.

I can give money to charity, but I don’t want that kind of society. Charity remains in ruins next to state structures and produces shame.

Jukka Peltokoski

Tampere

