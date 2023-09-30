Sunday, October 1, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Reader’s Opinion | I don’t want free money

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 30, 2023
in World Europe
0
Reader’s Opinion | I don’t want free money

Opinion|Reader’s opinion

The average Finn does not like a free lunch when the neighboring table eats oatmeal during the day.

I am middle-income, middle-aged, average Finnish man. The government plans to reduce my taxes by a few hundred a year.

I don’t want to give money away while others are being cut.

Unemployment insurance, housing allowance, national pension and study allowance are all targeted. The number of people needing income support increases and tax revenues decrease. Income and wealth differences are growing.

I can give money to charity, but I don’t want that kind of society. Charity remains in ruins next to state structures and produces shame.

The average Finn does not like a free lunch when the neighboring table eats oatmeal during the day.

Jukka Peltokoski

Tampere

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.

See also  Gas and nuclear energy, on the way to being considered sustainable by the European Parliament

#Readers #Opinion #dont #free #money

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
CURP with photo What would it be like and what will it be used for?

CURP with photo What would it be like and what will it be used for?

Recommended

No Result
View All Result