Reader's Opinion | I don't understand the tax cuts aimed at us high earners

Tax extortion has its limits. But is now the right time to lighten them up?

Incipient year will bring significant cuts to, among other things, social security. The Institute of Health and Welfare (THL) estimates that the future surgeries will increase the number of income support recipients by approximately 100,000 people. According to calculations by the Finnish Social Welfare Association (Soste), almost 17,000 children fall below the poverty line due to surgeries.

The cuts are justified by the situation of the Finnish economy and the need to reduce debt. Deficit reduction is undeniably important. But why then, while talking about the need to balance the state's economy, tax cuts are aimed at the highest earners, which practically eat away the effect of the savings? In this way, indebtedness continues to be greater than it should be, even though painful operations are performed on its targets.

I belong themselves, so to speak, well-to-do. I am capable of extra mortgage repayments, building an investment portfolio and versatile leisure time. I can – at least for now – spend everything I need. Still, according to the calculator published by HS, my taxation will be reduced by well over a thousand euros on an annual basis in the coming year.

I don't understand why tax cuts are aimed at people like me in a situation where we are said to be in financial difficulties as a society – especially when the price of relief seems to be the further impoverishment of vulnerable Finns. If we are together in problems, it would probably be fair that we also participate in solving the problems according to the carrying capacity. Extorting taxes has its limits, of course. But is now really the right time to lighten them?

Except that I think the line is unfair, I fear that it will also work against its financial goals. My tax relief will most likely be spent on faster servicing of my own loans when interest rates rise. Of course, this makes sense to me, but it doesn't employ anyone. The euro of a lower-income person, on the other hand, is much more likely to go towards employment-generating consumption, which would create that much-needed new job.

Esa Suominen

Helsinki

