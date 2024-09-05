Reader’s Opinion | I don’t dare ring the bike bell

Reader’s opinion|When I’ve rung the bell when approaching a pedestrian, I’ve been subjected to swearing and yelling.

Maarit Tulokas urged cyclists to ring the bell when passing (HS Opinion 16.8.).

Cyclists need real courage to ring the bell when approaching a pedestrian! A few times I have implemented weekly episodes where I do this. The hostility has been endless. I have been subjected to swearing, shoving, beating with an umbrella, shouting and so on. No one has thanked. I would sigh after each week. I really don’t dare ring the bell anymore, even if it makes sense.

Pekka Paasivaara

Mäntsälä

