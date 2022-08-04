Reader’s Opinion | Husi’s congestion cannot be blamed on the students

Helsinki and according to Jukka Louhija, branch director of Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus), the root cause of Hus’ surrogate shortage and the resulting congestion is that there is not enough trained staff available. Louhija explains this, among other things, in students’ desire to take vacations (HS 3.8.).

Blaming the students for Hus’ staff shortage is unreasonable. Students are a group of people who don’t seem to understand their right to vacation and recovery. Students are supposed to study full-time for nine months a year and do work and internships that are part of their studies in addition to their studies. When the courses are over, let’s go to work to earn money so that the bank account is filled as much as possible for the winter. In autumn, the cycle starts again.

How is anyone supposed to be able to work full-time for five years without a single breather? Students are also people and not a faceless resource that just has to endure indefinitely.

Riina Karvonen

Lauri Hatakka

students, Espoo and Helsinki

