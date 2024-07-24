Reader’s Opinion | Hus saves on the wrong things

Reader’s opinion|Health care, the basic granite supported by the welfare society, is in crisis.

Helsinki the city financially supports doctors who suffer from treatment queues (HS 10.7.). However, is this a contradiction with Husi’s savings, because of which the examination queues have grown? Could consulting help be useful? An example is Kalasatama’s orthopedist’s services.

Health care has its problems and savings are appropriate, but the target is wrong. The savings in public health care knocks many people. Health care, the basic granite supported by the welfare society, is in crisis.

On the open side, the sick wait at home for a couple of days for calls from nurses. They are frustrated and desperate. There may be an urgent matter behind a non-urgent call. Treatment is no longer patient-oriented. Getting help is complicated by bureaucracy.

When I got sick with corona in the spring, I tried to see a doctor because I am a “high-risk blockage patient”. I only got to the reception when I had difficulties in producing speech. I received an expedited referral to a neurologist and imaging studies. These are at the end of October and in January next year. Half a year is a long time and a security risk for many, for example those who live alone and also their loved ones.

When the massive savings are taken from research, aren’t there savings elsewhere? On the same day, Posti brought five separate envelopes from Hus with examination dates. Not in one envelope, and not on one piece of paper. What a waste of patient calls a year accumulates.

On the open side, treatment queues will not disappear without tidying up the bureaucracy. Even the opening of one case is bureaucracy. Treatment is not “book an unhurried time” when there are no appointments. A comprehensive encounter reduces new visits.

We miss the doctor-nurse couple that was considered good in the past. The family doctor was flexible and suitable for this time as well.

Now the nurses are looking for a new operating model in their acute receptions, until experience creates the incentive. However, a good nurse does not replace a doctor who is trained to treat diseases. The respected training of nurses is at its best at work, where there is time to meet the patient. A person who is met and treated with dignity in this way feels that his life is worth living and unique.

Terttu Hoviniemi

nurse and public health nurse, retired, Helsinki

