Thursday, August 1, 2024
Reader's Opinion | Human happiness is found in everyday life

August 1, 2024
Reader’s Opinion | Human happiness is found in everyday life
My family’s summer was spent in saunas and playing.

Tommi Pulli (HS Opinion 24.7.) and Keijo Mantyharju (HS Opinion 26.7.) wisely stated that the best experiences are born from time spent together. Years ago I went quiet in the coffee room at work. Many colleagues had traveled and participated in festivals in the summer.

My own family’s summer was spent in saunas and playing. I thought to myself: I had the best summer vacation in the world.

Johanna Reiman

Turku

The reader's opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors.

