Reader’s Opinion | HSL’s discounts are aimed at residents of the member municipalities

Ada Palovaara Vaasa wrote (HS Opinion 11.5.) about the price of the Helsinki Region Transport (HSL) season ticket for out-of-towners and asked why students are not taken into account in ticket pricing.

HSL finances its operations with box office revenues and municipal contributions. We usually get about half of our operating income from box office receipts and half from the tax funds of the member municipalities, i.e. from the municipal contributions paid by the municipalities. HSL’s member municipalities have ruled that only residents of HSL municipalities are entitled to the season ticket, which is heavily supported by tax funds, and the discounts that come on top of it.

Vesa Jääskö

product manager, HSL

