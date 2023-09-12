Reader’s Opinion | How will provincial air traffic be secured in the long term?

For the provinces, air connections are vital.

For the government program according to the entry made, air traffic in the provinces is secured. Now the situation is rapidly progressing in the opposite direction. The Minister of Transport, Lulu Rante (ps), has not heard a clear statement on the matter. A report was received from the ministry he led, on the basis of which the air traffic issue is being brought into the budget tussle that is about to begin.

The report, which was done as a civil servant, does not support long-term support for air traffic in the provinces. It is not a surprise, because the driving forces of the provincial economy, export companies and universities were not consulted when preparing the report. We had already received a budget proposal in which, contrary to what was stated in the government program, the budget would practically not support flights at all. The situation does not dispel the worries and fears that have arisen in the provinces regarding the budget tussle decisions.

The report shows that, for example, one would first travel from Joensuu to Kuopio and from there fly to Helsinki, so that the duration of the journey is three hours and 25 minutes. Every air passenger knows that the actual travel time is five hours from the center to the center, i.e. the same time as driving from Joensuu to Helsinki by car. This solution is practically a surefire way to kill all air traffic conditions.

The distances and the travel time that follows from them is a fact that should also be taken as a fact. The issue would have come up if the users of these flights had been asked about it during the investigation. The report does not show at all what kind of effects the cessation of shuttle service will have on the airports or, more broadly, on the regional economies of the provinces. This point too, i.e. the structure and attractiveness of regional economies, would have been worthwhile to find out from the users of the flights. The survey has been done in a temporal perspective in a vacuum, completely forgetting that air transport has been a profitable commercial business before the corona epidemic.

Restoring the demand for flights to the time before the corona epidemic is a political issue that has already been positively resolved in the government program. However, the first budget proposal made for the government program is quickly scrapping the important outline of the government program.

The report should have offered a usable solution for how to secure air traffic in the long term. The answer, therefore, cannot be to leave it undone. Now it’s not worth clinging to what went wrong in the investigation, but to seize the opportunity to take over the information from where it is easily available.

Welcome to Joensuu!

Tuomo Turunen

chairman

Jyrki Piiparinen

vice chairman

Merja Blomberg

managing director

North Karelia Entrepreneurs’ Association

