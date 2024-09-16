Reader’s Opinion | How to produce high-quality health and safety services?

Reader’s opinion|Non-continuity of care and point-like service control are characteristic features of a fragmented system.

In industry increasing production volumes made it possible to break away from poverty in the decades after the wars. It should come as no surprise that, also in the social security service system, performance has traditionally been defined through the number of visits. The assumption is that the more traffic the system generates, the more efficient the system is. Paradoxically, the system’s basic logic of efficiency creates inefficiency and also weakens the effectiveness and availability of services.

Non-continuity of care and point-like service control are characteristic features of a fragmented system. Let’s do things in pieces with high quality and poorly as a whole.

The system also does not encourage the person’s affairs to be taken care of right away or to start treatment right away. It’s easy to reserve a new time for a person or move them to another place, if that’s only possible. The person becomes a “cost factor” and no one necessarily takes overall responsibility for this situation.

The effectiveness of the system does not suffer from such an operating model, on the contrary. The productivity of the social security service system increases if the number of visits increases and the quality of the service does not deteriorate. The problem is that now, as a rule, only the number of visits is measured. In order to evaluate the effectiveness, comprehensive information is also needed about effectiveness, i.e. whether the person received the right help in the right way and at the right time.

From the point of view of developing the effectiveness of the health and safety service system, it is necessary to make a systemic relationship between the decision-makers’ thinking (what is effectiveness?), the resulting service system (how is work organized to serve effectiveness and what things are measured?) and results (service quality and availability, cost-effectiveness, functionality of everyday work) visible.

If this doesn’t happen, we’ll just do the wrong things faster, frosted by digitalization.

Hermanni Hyytiälä

Jyväskylä

