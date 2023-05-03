Reader’s Opinion | How to ensure ethically sustainable immigration?

An immigrant doesn’t just come here to work – his whole life is here.

Johanna Koivisto (HS Opinion 30.4.) brought up an important point about immigrants, who are only seen as a resource to fill the missing workforce. Immigrants are not seen as human individuals with dreams and hopes.

When trying to attract employees here with big promises, how do you ensure that the promises can be redeemed for everyone who comes here? We still have a short experience with large-scale and multi-ethnic immigration. We know that integrating into Finnish society is not always easy, especially if there are no good support networks. The quality of official services varies greatly regionally, and many employees have little experience in dealing with clients from different backgrounds. Prejudiced attitudes affect the encounter with people of foreign background both in workplaces and in services.

Ethically sustainable immigration requires customer-oriented official services as well as sufficient support and guidance in the initial stages, especially from employers. A person doesn’t just come here to work – his whole life is here.

Recruiting Kenyan nursing students to fill our nursing shortage is a sad example of ethically unsustainable recruitment. Anyone who has worked in developing countries knows that cooperation with local actors involves uncertainty and risks. Have the educational institutions marketing education to Kenya been too blue-eyed? Now the victims are the students and their families. Exploitation of people has also come to the fore in the recruitment of workers from other developing countries.

People who trust Finnish society usually move here. The bad experiences of newcomers can weaken the desire to move to Finland. There is already competition for new employees in the Nordic countries as well as elsewhere in Europe. There is much to improve both in service structures and our attitudes.

Vesa Kukkamaa

Espoo

