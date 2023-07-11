Reader’s Opinion | How is the center of Helsinki?

Direct public transport connections to the center of Helsinki are decreasing even more.

Pipsa Palttala pondered (HS 7.7.) the question of city centers and the effects of urban planning on their vitality.

In Helsinki, people wonder about the shrinking of the city center, which has been partly affected by the coronavirus pandemic, but also the zoning and construction of large shopping centers right next to the city center. Just published From the planning and planning overview of Helsinki a plan to develop the Käpylä station area into a public transport hub is revealed. If this is implemented, this will direct the buses now driving Mäkelänkatu to stay in Käpylä. This further reduces the chances of arriving with a direct public transport connection to the city center. What might be the effect of this plan on the vitality of the city center?

Aino Huovio

Helsinki

