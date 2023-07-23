Reader’s Opinion | How is Helsinki prepared for the hot summers?

Are there cooling facilities in Helsinki for vulnerable residents who do not have the opportunity to cool their own home?

Today the hottest days in the earth’s measurement history have been measured in summer. It is good to understand that the readings measured now are only a foretaste of what is to come. Looking at the future, these will be cool summers, because with climate change the temperatures will rise even more.

With the warming of the climate, people have to fight against extreme weather phenomena, heat waves, forest fires and droughts more often. This also affects Finland, because global warming is a global phenomenon. Many big cities are preparing and are already taking measures against overheating, and Helsinki must do the same.

As far as I understand, preparation work has been done in Helsinki, but almost none of this work is visible, at least to me. Are there cooling facilities in Helsinki for vulnerable residents who do not have the opportunity to cool their own home? Has the city residents been given information on how to cool their own apartment in the best possible way? Do housing associations have information about the possibilities of greening and diversifying yard areas?

What kind of new and innovative solutions and competitions could the city come up with to curb overheating? I am hoping for clear and solution-oriented messages from the world’s most functional city about what I and my community can do to improve the situation.

Niilo Toivonen

Kruunuvuorenranta, Helsinki

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and edited by the HS editorial team. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.