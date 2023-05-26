Reader’s Opinion | How can the birth rate be increased if there is not enough support for mothers?

If you don’t get the right help in time, recovery can take several years.

Ever cannot be born without investments, stated Helsingin Sanomat’s editorial (18.5.). Family policy is one key to promoting both employment and general well-being. The statistics from the beginning of the year show that the birth rate in Finland is at a trough. It would be wise to consider the reasons for the decrease in the birth rate in government program discussions as well.

With the coronavirus pandemic, requests for help from mothers exploded, and the need for support, especially for pregnant mothers, increased. The state of war in Europe added to the worry. At the same time, many counseling services were closed, and their treatment queues have still not been cleared.

Studies have shown that before the pandemic, around 10-20 percent of mothers suffered from either pregnancy or postpartum depression. Due to the effect of the corona virus, the number has increased even more. Ten percent means about 4,500 mothers with the current number of births. If you don’t get the right help in time, recovery can take several years.

The lack of personnel and medical debt lead to the fact that mothers do not receive help. Pregnant women and those who have just given birth do not have access to mental health services in all areas, but counseling centers try to support them without resources. For example, there are not enough counseling child psychologists. There are no treatment paths for mothers who need support, or even the former ones have been interrupted during the pandemic and after the start of welfare areas.

“ The lack of personnel and medical debt lead to the fact that mothers do not receive help.

Both the Hus corporation and the Institute of Health and Welfare have recognized in their statistics that the most common cause of death of Finnish mothers during infancy is suicide. It is many times compared to other causes of death. Giving birth is otherwise increasingly safe, but the mortality of mothers of young children related to mental health disorders has remained unchanged for a long time. When help is not available, even more people develop symptoms, and when help is delayed, the problems pile up. You have to use medication for a longer period of time, and it is not possible to return to work or study. There may be a divorce, guardianship or prolonged unemployment. Many are financially strapped and have to live on subsidies.

There are a lot of risks, but timely help and taking care of mothers’ well-being would bring an opportunity to save: to get people out of support traps, prevent them from falling into them, and get them out of the worst poverty with young children. By treating sick mothers in a timely manner, the costs to society would be only one-fifth compared to the current situation. We all already know the traces of poverty in families with children, even through research.

Laura Piirainen

executive director, Mothers free from postpartum depression Äimä ry

Leena Valkonen

chairman, Finnish anti-poverty network EAPN-Fin

